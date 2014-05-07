Join us for our 3rd Annual Christmas Lights Drive-Thru that is sure to delight the entire community. Round up your crew, jump in the car, listen to your favorite Christmas music, and enjoy almost a mile of spectacular lights!
FREE TICKETS are REQUIRED to control traffic flow.
Only one ticket is needed per car.
November 26 - December 31
6:00pm - 9:30pm
CLOSED: December 1, 6, 7, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23 & 24
(please note – hours are subject to change)
As many people as you have seat belts for in your car.
The Christmas Lights Drive-Thru is almost a mile long and will take approximately 20 minutes to drive through.
No - It's much warmer in your car anyway!
Absolutely - and remember, you only need to have one ticket per vehicle!
PLUS... we have an express lane just for you.
Absolutely!
Share them with us by using #ChristmasatBayside
No, please have your ticket up on your phone at the entrance of the drive-thru and hold it up so we can see! If you are unable to show a ticket on your phone then please print it.